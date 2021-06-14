Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post sales of $500.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $472.80 million and the highest is $519.10 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $316.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $103.16. 366,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,386. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

In related news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 42.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

