Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
RQI stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Read More: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.