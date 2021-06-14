Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend payment by 39.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

