Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend payment by 39.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of CNS stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
