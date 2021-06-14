Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) vs. NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Head to Head Comparison

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and NextSource Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $785.46 million 3.51 $25.63 million $0.24 44.71 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coeur Mining and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 3 3 0 2.50 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus target price of $9.45, suggesting a potential downside of 11.93%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining 4.86% 10.81% 5.23% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29%

Summary

Coeur Mining beats NextSource Materials on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company also owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party refiners, smelters, and off-take customers. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

