Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of COCP stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,674,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,641,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

