Cloverfields Capital Group LP Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,559,000 after acquiring an additional 141,056 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

OTIS stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

