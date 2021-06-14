Cloverfields Capital Group LP Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,287 shares of company stock worth $13,953,658. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign stock traded up $7.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.61. The company had a trading volume of 154,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,214. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.86 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.