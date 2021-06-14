Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will announce sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.03 billion and the lowest is $4.48 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 335.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $18.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.85 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -203.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

