Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Down 13.2%

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) traded down 13.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.32. 6,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 146,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Several research firms recently commented on CLFD. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Clearfield alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $493.15 million, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300 in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 88.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,831 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 7.5% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.