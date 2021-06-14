Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

CLNE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,835,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -124.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,775,560.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,607,451 shares of company stock worth $24,223,866. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.