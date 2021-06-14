Clarus Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,556 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $257.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $184.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

