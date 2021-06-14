Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,421,000 after buying an additional 6,399,753 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 385,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXW opened at $11.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

