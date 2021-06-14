Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes $151,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 54.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 347,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on O. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.81. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

