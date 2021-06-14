Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 120,000 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $280.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.00 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

