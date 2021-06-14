Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases New Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $70.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

