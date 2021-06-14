Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases 20,000 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 776,837 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,328,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,668,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 427.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $6.10 on Monday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $433.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 105.84, a current ratio of 106.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

