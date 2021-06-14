Citigroup Raises Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $79.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

