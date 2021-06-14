Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $2.50

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $2.20 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $23,297,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916,106 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 94.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,372,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,167 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.