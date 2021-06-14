Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Equity Investment Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Equity Investment Corp reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,573,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,956 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $81,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 441,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,891,389. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $226.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

