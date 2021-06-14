Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $640,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 111.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ciena by 11.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $112,068.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,818 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

