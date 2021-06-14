CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $898,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $71.88 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

