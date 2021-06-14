CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 5,512 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 359,069 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 120,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

