CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Avantor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 53,260 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of AVTR opened at $33.42 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

