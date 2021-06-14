CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,078 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

EQX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

