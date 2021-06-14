CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,785,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000.

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $42.87 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34.

