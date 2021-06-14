CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,473,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $11,472,349.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,937,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 791,937 shares of company stock worth $183,337,250. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

NYSE SNOW opened at $240.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion and a PE ratio of -63.32. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

