CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 22,812 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Boston Partners increased its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

NYSE:KEY opened at $21.94 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.