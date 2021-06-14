CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,368 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,241 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $181.65 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $182.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

