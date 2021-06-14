CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,690 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $19,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,489,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,473,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $116.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,529,539 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

