CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,263 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in 3M by 2,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in 3M by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 17,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $202.81 on Monday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

