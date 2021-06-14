CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,542,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $175.74 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

