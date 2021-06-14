CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 10,566 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Rexnord worth $17,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rexnord by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rexnord by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $51.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $38,256.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.