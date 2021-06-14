CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,809 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Xilinx worth $17,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Xilinx by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,736 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 32,103 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $128.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

