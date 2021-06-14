CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 122.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $4,156,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.2% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $55.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.80. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 117.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,586. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

