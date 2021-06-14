CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,853 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $19,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,369,000 after purchasing an additional 144,372 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,138,000 after purchasing an additional 132,171 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,866,000.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $171.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

