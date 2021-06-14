CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 277.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $17,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Match Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $141.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.21. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

