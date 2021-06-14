CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 62,024 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4,734.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,024 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $20,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 50.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM stock opened at $366.40 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.75 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.31. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,747 shares of company stock valued at $42,329,242. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.