CIBC Lowers Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$69.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target lowered by CIBC to C$69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENGH. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ENGH traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$52.20. The company had a trading volume of 78,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,943. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.85. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of C$48.87 and a 1-year high of C$80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.25.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

