Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Lowered by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $84.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

