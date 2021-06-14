Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $102.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,137,000 after buying an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.