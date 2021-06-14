CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $29.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66. CHS has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $29.26.
About CHS
