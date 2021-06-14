Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSSE. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 3,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $99,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,129 shares of company stock valued at $246,924. 63.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $828,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

