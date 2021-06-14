Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report sales of $24.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.31 million and the lowest is $24.09 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $13.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $104.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.40 million to $110.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSSE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $57,457.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $566,154. Insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $828,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

