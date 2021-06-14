Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHWY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.56.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $74.74 on Friday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3,737.00, a P/E/G ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112,481 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

