Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 61.4% in May

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the May 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,358. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.