Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.86. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $200.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $34,416.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127 over the last 90 days. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.