CHADS VC (CHADS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $2,096.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.55 or 0.00798627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00083515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.12 or 0.07924653 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,510,705 coins and its circulating supply is 48,388,547 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

