CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of CEVA worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,279,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in CEVA by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 29,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,621,000 after buying an additional 84,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -215.14, a P/E/G ratio of 148.77 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.01.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

