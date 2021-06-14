Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Short Interest Up 212.8% in May

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 212.8% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,932,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBBT traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 854,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,288,801. Cerebain Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.

About Cerebain Biotech

Cerebain Biotech Corp., a biomedical company, focuses on the discovery of products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its products would include medical device solutions, as well as synthetic drug solutions. The company was formerly known as Discount Dental Materials, Inc and changed its name to Cerebain Biotech Corp.

