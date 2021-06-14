Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

